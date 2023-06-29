Woman fed up with bullets ravaging her property in Campti

“We really need the Feds or somebody to come down here”
Claudine Caldwell watched gunfire ravage her property in Campti over the weekend.
By Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTI, La. (KSLA) — A Natchitoches woman wants the violence to stop.

Claudine Caldwell said she watched gunfire ravage her property in Campti over the weekend. No one was hurt, but she said her daughter’s car was sprayed with bullet holes.

“I heard several gunshots, multiple. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. So I rolled out of my bed onto the floor because I didn’t know if they were shooting at my house or what was going on here.”

Claudine Caldwell said she now has bullet holes in her car.
Claudine Caldwell said she now has bullet holes in her car.(Source: Jade Myers/KSLA News 12)

Caldwell said the shooting happened on Vaughn Street around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

She’s grateful her daughter wasn’t in her car during the shooting.

“I could’ve been making a funeral arrangement at this time or we could’ve got shot at the house.”

Caldwell said she made a police report, but she’s tired of the constant violence.

“It’s truly bad, it’s a war zone here. We really need the Feds or somebody to come down here. I want to make it clear that I’m not going to move. I’m not going to be bullied or cowered away from my property.”

Caldwell is calling for more help for herself and Campti residents.

(Source: Jade Myers/KSLA News 12)

“Innocent people are suffering, they’re suffering in this town. They’re afraid to talk. I don’t know if they’re going to retaliate against me, but at least I’m trying to step out and make something happen,” she said.

“The sheriff we have here is doing a great job; they can’t do all of this by themselves. We really need the Feds or somebody to come down here.”

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Tina Frey of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy has been indicted on a federal theft charge.
Cypress Arrow owner Tina Frey indicted on federal theft charge, accused of stealing from Veterans Affairs
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Dexta Hall
TRIAL: Prosecutors say Kevin Hammond, Jr. lured to ‘kill zone’ the night he was killed
Charges against Danny Prenell, Jr. released
Mississippi police release charges for Pineville pastor accused of shooting his wife, then himself

Latest News

Thomas Sothern
SILVER ALERT: LSP asks for help finding missing 86-year-old man
Rapides Parish sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Friday night
Watch KALB Live
Independence Day brings firework safety concerns