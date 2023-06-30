4th of July events in Cenla

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As we celebrate Independence Day, let’s take a look at what events are available in Cenla:

June 30

  • LDAF Indian Creek Recreation Area - Fireworks (at sunset)
    • Admission is $7 per vehicle
    • 100 Campground Road
    • Complimentary popcorn and snow cones from 6 - 8 p.m.
    • Food and drinks also available for purchase

July 3

  • Fireworks over Buhlow - Pineville
    • Gates open at 4 p.m.
    • Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
    • Free admission
    • Ice chests are prohibited but food and drinks will be available
    • Music from UptownPhunk begins at 6 p.m.

July 4

  • Rock the Red - downtown Alexandria
    • Free event at the amphitheater
    • 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
    • Music from Undivided Band and Lil Nathan and the Zydeco Big Timers from 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. with DJ Tony Groove
    • Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
    • Food and drink vendors will be available

Also CLICK HERE for a list of Fourth of July events happening in Avoyelles Parish!

