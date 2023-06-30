4th of July events in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As we celebrate Independence Day, let’s take a look at what events are available in Cenla:

June 30

LDAF Indian Creek Recreation Area - Fireworks (at sunset) Admission is $7 per vehicle 100 Campground Road Complimentary popcorn and snow cones from 6 - 8 p.m. Food and drinks also available for purchase



July 3

Fireworks over Buhlow - Pineville Gates open at 4 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free admission Ice chests are prohibited but food and drinks will be available Music from UptownPhunk begins at 6 p.m.



July 4

Rock the Red - downtown Alexandria Free event at the amphitheater 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Music from Undivided Band and Lil Nathan and the Zydeco Big Timers from 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. with DJ Tony Groove Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Food and drink vendors will be available



CLICK HERE for a list of Fourth of July events happening in Avoyelles Parish!

