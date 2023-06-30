4th of July events in Cenla
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As we celebrate Independence Day, let’s take a look at what events are available in Cenla:
June 30
- LDAF Indian Creek Recreation Area - Fireworks (at sunset)
- Admission is $7 per vehicle
- 100 Campground Road
- Complimentary popcorn and snow cones from 6 - 8 p.m.
- Food and drinks also available for purchase
July 3
- Fireworks over Buhlow - Pineville
- Gates open at 4 p.m.
- Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
- Free admission
- Ice chests are prohibited but food and drinks will be available
- Music from UptownPhunk begins at 6 p.m.
July 4
- Rock the Red - downtown Alexandria
- Free event at the amphitheater
- 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Music from Undivided Band and Lil Nathan and the Zydeco Big Timers from 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. with DJ Tony Groove
- Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- Food and drink vendors will be available
Also CLICK HERE for a list of Fourth of July events happening in Avoyelles Parish!
