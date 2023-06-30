Acadian Ambulance releases statement after deadly crash involving employees, patient

The Louisiana Firemen’s Association announced it is hosting a blood drive and plate lunch benefit for the families of Kymber Nezat and Hunter Fruge’.(Acadian Ambulance)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Chairman and CEO of Acadian Ambulance, Richard Zuschlag, released a statement on Friday, June 30 after a deadly crash involving Emergency Medical Responder Kymber Nezat and Paramedic Hunter Fruge’.

Fruge’ is currently recovering in the hospital, officials said.

Statement from Chairman and CEO Richard Zuschlag:

On behalf of the entire Acadian Ambulance family, I’d like to express my deepest appreciation and gratitude for the incredible outpouring of support and compassion we’ve received following the devastating loss of one of our dedicated first responders.

On June 27, 2023, Emergency Medical Responder Kymber Nezat and Paramedic Hunter Fruge’ were transporting a patient when their ambulance was involved in a tragic collision. Their patient, Albert Bordelon, was also fatally injured.

The Acadian team expresses our deepest condolences to the Nezat and Bordelon families during this incredibly difficult time. The loss of a loved one is a profound and heart-wrenching experience, and our thoughts are with you as you navigate through your grief.

We are tremendously appreciative that Hunter is recovering from his injuries, and we offer our support to him and his family as he continues to heal.

The response from fellow first responders, emergency medical professionals, and the general public has been humbling. The countless acts of kindness, messages of condolence, and gestures of support we’ve received beautifully reflect the compassionate spirit that defines the communities we serve and exemplifies the powerful bonds that exist within those communities.

Every team member at Acadian chose a career dedicated to protecting and saving lives. The loss of life or occurrence of injury to our team members, our patients, and others are especially tragic incidents that shake us to our core.

Witnessing the genuine compassion and empathy extended to us has served as a testament to the enduring impact our medics have on those they serve. It is abundantly clear that their selfless dedication and unwavering commitment to caring for others leave an indelible mark on the lives they touch.

On behalf of Acadian, thank you to everyone who has reached out, shared a prayer, or expressed their condolences. I hope you will join us in lifting the Nezat and Bordelon families in prayer and continue to pray for Hunter Fruge’ through his journey of healing.

Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Blood drive, plate lunch benefit to help families of paramedics involved in deadly crash

