Local baseball star to compete for 12U USA Baseball at World Cup in Taiwan

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana native Tyler Early was named to the final 18-man roster for the 2023 USA 12U National Team that is set to compete in the World Cup in Taiwan later this summer.

Early made the roster after showcasing his skills at the national team training camp held over the last few days. The 11-year-old Alexandria Middle Magnet student has already established himself as one of the best young baseball players in the world.

RELATED STORY: Cenla star Tyler Early leads Team USA to gold medal at World Cup Qualifiers

During the World Cup Qualifiers back in May, Early was named to the All-Tournament team as the best left fielder after hitting .500 with six home runs. With the help of Early, Team USA won the gold medal at the qualifiers after erasing an 11-run deficit to complete the 29-28 win over Venezuela.

Early will be one of two players from Louisiana on the national team joining Zaylon Johnson from Stonewall.

Team USA has captured a world-best four titles at the 12U level and will look to defend its title this summer after winning the World Cup Championship in 2022. Early and the national team will open up World Cup Play against the Czech Republic on July 28.

For the full USA 12U team schedule, click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.