Local baseball star to compete for 12U USA Baseball at World Cup in Taiwan

Early was named to the All-Tournament team after winning the gold medal at the World Cup...
Early was named to the All-Tournament team after winning the gold medal at the World Cup Qualifiers.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana native Tyler Early was named to the final 18-man roster for the 2023 USA 12U National Team that is set to compete in the World Cup in Taiwan later this summer.

Early made the roster after showcasing his skills at the national team training camp held over the last few days. The 11-year-old Alexandria Middle Magnet student has already established himself as one of the best young baseball players in the world.

RELATED STORY: Cenla star Tyler Early leads Team USA to gold medal at World Cup Qualifiers

During the World Cup Qualifiers back in May, Early was named to the All-Tournament team as the best left fielder after hitting .500 with six home runs. With the help of Early, Team USA won the gold medal at the qualifiers after erasing an 11-run deficit to complete the 29-28 win over Venezuela.

Early will be one of two players from Louisiana on the national team joining Zaylon Johnson from Stonewall.

Team USA has captured a world-best four titles at the 12U level and will look to defend its title this summer after winning the World Cup Championship in 2022. Early and the national team will open up World Cup Play against the Czech Republic on July 28.

For the full USA 12U team schedule, click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Dexta Zayshawn Hall
Dexta Hall found guilty of second degree murder for Nov 2021 deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond
WANTED: Man accused of attempting to abduct a child in Green Meadow Drive area of Alexandria
Cleco crews working in Woodworth
Power restored to Cleco customers in Woodworth impacted by high temperatures
John Thomas Rougeou
Local photographer, former LHSAA referee arrested again in pornography involving juveniles investigation

Latest News

Three NSU Demons earn spot on LSWA's All-Louisiana Men's Basketball Team
Newcomer of the Year Sharp, Freshman of the Year Hampton lead NSU’s All-Louisiana selections
Talkin' Tiger Baseball with Russell Springer
Talkin’ Tiger Baseball with Russell Springer
Talkin' Tiger Baseball with Russell Springer
Ethan Frey joins Garrett Edwards as the two guys from Cenla to win CWS title with LSU
Talkin’ Tiger Baseball with CWS Champ Ethan Frey