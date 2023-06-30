REPORT: LSU to hire Texas A&M’s Nate Yeskie as next pitching coach

LSU Baseball
LSU Baseball(James deGraauw | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson has reportedly hired his new pitching coach in Nate Yeskie, who spent the last two seasons with Texas A&M, according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

Yeski, helped the Aggies reach the final four in Omaha in 2022 and won the D1 Baseball Assistant Coach of the Year Honors in 2017 with Oregon State.

The former A&M pitching coach is replacing Wes Johnson who spent one year in Baton Rouge before accepting the head coaching job at Georgia. Johnson was a big part in helping develop Skenes into a top pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Dexta Zayshawn Hall
Dexta Hall found guilty of second degree murder for Nov 2021 deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond
WANTED: Man accused of attempting to abduct a child in Green Meadow Drive area of Alexandria
Cleco crews working in Woodworth
Power restored to Cleco customers in Woodworth impacted by high temperatures
John Thomas Rougeou
Local photographer, former LHSAA referee arrested again in pornography involving juveniles investigation