RPSO asking for help finding runaway teen

Amariya Alise Lewis
Amariya Alise Lewis(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile, Amariya Alise Lewis.

Amariya is described as a 15-year-old Black female with black hair, long braids and brown eyes. SHe is 5′5″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

She was last seen near her home in Pineville on June 29, running away around 6:30 p.m., wearing black shorts, a black shirt and orange shoes.

If anyone has seen or has information about Amariya Lewis, please contact RPSO Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700, or local law enforcement.

