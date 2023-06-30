State Police advise the public ahead of July 4 festivities

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Fourth of July is one of the most celebrated, and most dangerous, holidays in the United States.

Much like Memorial Day, July 4 is a holiday to spend time with family and friends by a grill, by the water or by an event to watch fireworks pop into the night sky. For all that celebrate, things can turn deadly if you are not careful, especially if you’ve been drinking.

“You’re gonna have get-togethers, you’re gonna have events that you’re gonna be going to,” said Louisiana State Master Trooper Casey Wallace. “Have a game plan on what you’re gonna do at those events.”

Making that plan helps you to stay safe. According to Louisiana State Police, last year, drunk drivers were involved in roughly half of all fatal collisions examined statewide The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that hundreds of motorists are killed in vehicle accidents just over the Fourth of July holiday.

“Just some really good advice: don’t get on that roadway if you’ve had something to drink,” said Wallace.

If you are on the water, make sure to watch kids and other small children.

“Drowning is silent,” said Wallace. “It’s underneath the water. You don’t hear it. You might see it, but you don’t hear it.”

Wallace said the number one cause of death for a toddler is drowning and teens with alcohol can be just as dangerous.

“When you add in alcohol and you alter the judgment of a teenager, you’re asking for disaster.”

Through the holiday, while having fun is a must, be sure to stay safe and have a great Fourth of July!

