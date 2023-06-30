Talkin’ Tiger Baseball with CWS Champ Ethan Frey

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Former Cenla product Ethan Frey has had a string of good luck over the last three years.

The freshman utility player at LSU has celebrated a championship in three straight years dating back to his time at Rosepine High School.

Frey was a significant threat at and behind the plate with the Eagles, leading them to back-to-back state championships in 2021 and 2022. He then enrolled in his dream school, LSU, where he appeared in 19 games as a freshman with the Tigers, including an outing at the College World Series.

Frey joins former Pitkin standout Garrett Edwards as the two guys from Central Louisiana to win a world series title with the Tigers this season.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.