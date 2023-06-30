Talkin’ Tiger Baseball with Russell Springer

Talkin' Tiger Baseball with Russell Springer
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers just capped off their unforgettable season winning their 7th national championship after defeating Florida in the College World Series Finals.

The KALB Sports Team has been catching up with former Tigers that have ties to Central Louisiana, who played a significant role in getting LSU to the World Series at one time.

Russell Springer spoke on his experience reaching and pitching in Omaha in 1987 and 1989 under Skip Bertman.

Springer pitched against Florida State as a freshman in Omaha and was credited with the win, along with pitching against Miami in his junior season before being drafted by the New York Yankees in 1989.

Springer played in the Major Leagues for 18 seasons with 13 different clubs.

