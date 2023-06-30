Talkin’ Tiger Baseball with Russell Springer

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers just capped off their unforgettable season winning their 7th national championship after defeating Florida in the College World Series Finals.

The KALB Sports Team has been catching up with former Tigers that have ties to Central Louisiana, who played a significant role in getting LSU to the World Series at one time.

Russell Springer spoke on his experience reaching and pitching in Omaha in 1987 and 1989 under Skip Bertman.

Springer pitched against Florida State as a freshman in Omaha and was credited with the win, along with pitching against Miami in his junior season before being drafted by the New York Yankees in 1989.

Springer played in the Major Leagues for 18 seasons with 13 different clubs.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.