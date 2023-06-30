Update on Coulee Crossing Substation repairs in Woodworth

WOODWORTH, La. (KALB) - Cleco is finalizing repairs to the Coulee Crossing Substation in Woodworth on Friday, June 30.

Jennifer Cahill, director of corporate communications, told News Channel 5 that around 660 Cleco customers that are served out of that substation will be without power for around 30 minutes Friday afternoon. The timeframe for the power outage will be sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Cleco does not expect any further disruptions to services.

