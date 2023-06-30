WANTED: Man accused of attempting to abduct a child in Green Meadow Drive area of Alexandria

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of attempting to abduct a six-year-old child.

APD said officers were called to the area of Green Meadow Drive around 1 p.m. on June 29 in reference to the attempted abduction, where the suspect was trying to lead the child to a nearby wooded area. The child was able to break free and was not harmed. The suspect fled the area before police arrived. It is unknown whether the suspect’s mode of transportation was on foot or by vehicle.

The suspect is described as a 40-year-old male. The race is undetermined.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

