51 kids qualified for the Junior Olympics in the All-Cenla Program
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -51 kids from the All Cenla Elite Track and Field team have qualified for the Junior Olympics.

The All Cenla track program started three years ago and It has grown every year since then. It started with 35 kids, and this summer had over 130 kids sign up with half of them usually making it to Junior Olympics.

Head Coach Sedarrin Freeman said that he started the program for kids to fall in love with the sport, but he enjoys it when he sees them compete against kids from across the country.

“Our goal for this program was to let the kids learn about track and field,” said Freeman. “Ever since we started, the kids have been qualifying for the Junior Olympics and have competed against some of the best talent across the country, and that’s fun to see.”

Donations to the program are through Cash App with the name below:

all cenla cash app
all cenla cash app

