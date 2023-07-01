Dunbar the Court Star: Jordan Dunbar becomes first Viking to make it to semis, win region twice

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - Game, Set, Match! Jordan Dunbar, a rising senior at Avoyelles Charter, picked up the game of tennis just five years ago.

“I remember the very beginning, the first lesson probably, I was like this is fun,” said Dunbar. “Once I started talking with Coach Francisco, he really just took it to a whole never level.”

Dunbar started taking tennis lessons at the Alexandria Aquatic and Racquet Club when she was eleven years old with her trainer, Francisco Acuna.

“Jordan came here,” said Acuna. “I remember getting a phone call from her mom, maybe five years ago. Many kids have come through here, but Jordan is special. What makes Jordan special is from the beginning she worked so hard at the game. She was so passionate about what we were working on.”

“I just like to work hard, coming out here every day, seeing results and seeing myself improve in small ways,” said Dunbar.

Those small ways became significant ways. Since 7th grade, Jordan has never lost a regular season match.

She finished this past season 28-0, and the post-season 15-2.

In her first year as a high school tennis player, Jordan became the first Viking in school history to win regionals. This past season she was the region champ, and she made history by competing in the state semifinals.

“When I first started playing, I would have never thought I would win, honestly,” said Dunbar. “I really just took it match by match. Once I got to the semifinals this year, it was a whole different level and environment. It was so much fun, I was lucky to even get there.”

Even though school is not in session, there are not any soft serves for the Vikings’ tennis star, as she trains and competes six days a week.

“We are in the process right now, where we are trying to make her a full tennis player with so many different strokes, not just forehand and backhand, but several forehand serves,” said Acuna.

“I come here for clinic from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and stay after and play till 12 p.m., and the same on Wednesdays,” said Dunbar. “I have a lesson with after the clinic, Fridays same and play after. Either Tuesdays or Thursdays, I try to make it to Lafayette because they have a clinic there.”

As Dunbar trains and prepares for her last season as a Viking, she has one goal at the forefront of her mind, competing in and winning the state championship.

