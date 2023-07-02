APSO recovers body from Red River in Marksville

Body recovered from Red River in Marskville.
Body recovered from Red River in Marskville.(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, July 1, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Red River near the Fifth Ward community in Marksville.

According to APSO, at around 2 p.m., the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received reports of a possible drowning victim in the Red River near Fifth Ward. APSO and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries used boats and searched for the victim, reported to be a Hispanic male.

At around 4:50 p.m., the victim’s body was found and recovered.

APSO detectives and the Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office are jointly investigating the death and are working on identifying the victim.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Shanon Wayne Thrasher
Alexandria man arrested following attempting kidnapping incident in Green Meadow area
The Louisiana Firemen’s Association announced it is hosting a blood drive and plate lunch...
Acadian Ambulance releases statement after deadly crash involving employees, patient
RPSO: Amariya Alise Lewis has been located
WANTED: Man accused of attempting to abduct a child in Green Meadow Drive area of Alexandria

Latest News

Cenla children learned how to play chess, and valuable life lessons at an event on Saturday.
Cenla children learn life lessons through chess at Saturday event
51 kids qualified for the Junior Olympics in the All-Cenla Program
Guns Down Power Up
51 kids qualified for the Junior Olympics in the All-Cenla Program