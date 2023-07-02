Cenla children learn life lessons through chess at Saturday event

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, July 1, No Limit 4 Recovery and Guns Down Power Up partnered to teach young children in Alexandria life lessons through playing chess.

Eric Williams started Guns Down Power Up five years ago, and he has been using the game of chess to teach children how to make good decisions and have fun at the same time. Williams teaches the kids how each piece moves and gives each piece a real-world character trait that the kids can aspire to.

The most important piece in chess is the king, and Williams told the kids that the king represents yourself on the board because to win the game you have to respect and protect it and make good decisions.

”The main thing I would like them (the kids) to take away from spending a day with me is respect and love,” said Williams. “Learning how to have respect for themselves, learning how to have love for themselves, and sharing it in their community. We live in a day and time when there is no respect for life. So I want them to have respect for themselves enough to go chase their dreams, go chase their goals, go chase their purpose and understand their value and their worth, because they’re worth it.”

