APD asking for help finding missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help with finding missing teen, Zorriah Jones. She is a 16-year-old, Black female, who is 5′4″ tall and weighs 100 lbs.

Zorriah was last seen on July 1, in the Chester Street and Alma Street area in Alexandria.

If anyone has any information about the incident or any other crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441- 6559 or Detective Simmons at (318) 441-6435.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.