APD asking for help finding missing teen

Zorriah Jones
Zorriah Jones(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help with finding missing teen, Zorriah Jones. She is a 16-year-old, Black female, who is 5′4″ tall and weighs 100 lbs.

Zorriah was last seen on July 1, in the Chester Street and Alma Street area in Alexandria.

If anyone has any information about the incident or any other crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441- 6559 or Detective Simmons at (318) 441-6435.

