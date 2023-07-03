Gov. Edwards strikes several Cenla projects before signing off on capital outlay bill

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards signed off on the state’s capital outlay budget (HB 2) passed by lawmakers in the 2023 legislative session. However, his signature came with several line-item vetoes to projects in Central Louisiana and a few harsh words for lawmakers.

Of 18 vetoed items, 11 were from Central Louisiana parishes:

Grant Parish:

$11.7 million - Central Louisiana Juvenile Detention Center Authority

Avoyelles Parish:

$3 million - Avoyelles Parish Recreation and Education Complex.

Vernon Parish:

$1.98 million - East Hawthorne Road Improvements

$900,000 - Tom Beckom Road Improvements

$3.8 million - Bailey Road Improvements

$2.58 million - Lake Vernon Road and Spillway Road Improvements

$480,000 - North Water Plant Tank Replacement (Anacoco)

$360,000 - Porth Arthur Avenue Rehabilitation (Anacoco)

$750,000 - Water Plant Expansion (Hornbeck)

$400,000 - Lions Club of Alexandria Pool Replacement

$320,000 - Water System Improvements (South Vernon Waterworks District 1)

In his veto letter, Edwards detailed how lawmakers overspent in HB 2, not just in bond obligations toward projects but also millions more than they had available in surplus funds.

“The overall magnitude of the bill as finally passed is far beyond the state’s capacity to fund it in any reasonable way or amount of time,” wrote Edwards. “The intent of the capital outlay bill is to provide for a 5-year capital outlay budget. However, the general obligation bond portion of the enrolled House Bill 2 is well over a 10-year plan.”

While he made several vetoes, the governor said “there is no possible way to veto enough projects to bring the bill back in balance.” Instead, he said the “only option going forward is to manage the projects through the Bond Commission and through the next administration and legislature.”

Lawmakers will have the opportunity to call for a veto override session. Ballots to vote on going into an override session will be sent out the week of July 2. If they move to do so, lawmakers will go into session in Baton Rouge on July 13.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.