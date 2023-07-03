LCU’S Top 5 Plays of the 2023 Season

(KALB)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats have had a few top plays this season but the KALB Sports team will pick only five from the 2023 season.

#5 - Adrian Aguilar

The number five play of the year is Adrian Aguilar hitting his only two home runs in one game. On April 10, Aguilar had one of the most memorable games in his career. Those two homers helped the Wildcats beat The University of Southwest Mustangs 13-6.

We will continue to reveal the other four plays as the week continue.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Red River in Marskville.
APSO recovers body from Red River in Marksville
APD: Zorriah Jones has been located
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Gov. John Bel Edwards
‘It is reprehensible’: Cenla lawmakers react to Gov. Edwards’ vetoes of local capital outlay projects
4th of July events in Cenla

Latest News

LCU Top Play #5 - Adrian Aguilar
51 kids from the All Cenla Elite Track and Field team have qualified for the Junior Olympics.
51 kids qualified for the Junior Olympics in the All-Cenla Program
Jordan Dunbar during tennis lesson
Dunbar the Court Star: Jordan Dunbar becomes first Viking to make it to semis, win region twice
Jordan Dunbar becomes first Viking to make it to semis, win region twice