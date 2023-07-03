LCU’S Top 5 Plays of the 2023 Season

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats have had a few top plays this season but the KALB Sports team will pick only five from the 2023 season.

#5 - Adrian Aguilar

The number five play of the year is Adrian Aguilar hitting his only two home runs in one game. On April 10, Aguilar had one of the most memorable games in his career. Those two homers helped the Wildcats beat The University of Southwest Mustangs 13-6.

We will continue to reveal the other four plays as the week continue.

