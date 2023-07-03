Only two candidates apply for Alexandria Police Chief position

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy will not have many applications to sort through to determine who will be the next Chief of Police at the Alexandria Police Department.

According to the Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board, only two candidates applied for the position: current Interim Chief Chad Gremillion and Cedric Green. Both candidates applied from within the department.

Gremillion has been with APD since April of this year stepping into the interim spot after former Chief Ronney Howard transferred to a new role in the city.

Green is currently a lieutenant with the department and has applied for the police chief position before. Back in 2021, a panel of community members listed Green as one of the top three candidates for the job before then-mayor Jeff Hall selected Ronney Howard.

Both Gremillion and Green passed the exam given by the state examiner and their scores were approved by the civil service board last month. The board confirmed to News Channel 5 that Gremillion scored an 87 on the exam, while Green scored an 81. Candidates need a score of at least 75 to pass.

The two applicants will now be interviewed by Mayor Roy before he names a permanent chief.

