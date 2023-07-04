Avoyelles Art and Music Festival honors Independence Day

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Whether you are an art enthusiast, music lover or simply looking for a festive atmosphere to celebrate the Fourth of July, the Avoyelles Art and Music Festival has it all.

It was hot, but the heat was not stopping anything. Hundreds gathered in downtown Marksville to celebrate Independence Day.

“The people, meeting the people,” a vendor said was her favorite part of the festival. “We have met people from all over, we just had a customer from Colorado.”

For many, it was a platform to show off their creations, but most came for the positive energy.

“Food,” said another festival goer.

“It’s fun,” added another.

Car shows and music, cookoffs and contests, all culminating in fireworks show later on. People of all ages celebrated all things that make this country great.

“My favorite part of the festival is just being around,” said a man, engaged in a cornhole game. “We are having a good time, everybody is outside, we are just chilling.”

The energy was kind of contagious, and truly a celebration that embraces all things, just like the country it is honoring.

“The music, the food, the drinks, a little bit of everything, I’m enjoying it,” said another festival goer.

