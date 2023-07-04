‘Fireworks Over Buhlow’ light up the Pineville sky for the 18th year

Excitement and patriotic spirit could be heard, smelled and seen over at Buhlow Lake in Pineville on July 3, 2023.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
“I like being out in the sun and all the things we can do,” said one in attendance.

It is an event that brings the city together to sing and dance.

“I like the crowd, and it’s easy going and everybody is chilling,” said another. “I’m just sitting here in the sun and rubbing ice on my knees.”

Some even showcased their eating skills and devoured their way into the Independence Day spirit. As darkness fell upon Buhlow Lake, it was time for the main attraction, fireworks! The fireworks wrapped up a night that cherished all the values that make our nation great.

