LCU Wildcats will host football camp for youth July 8

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats are ready to hand out some more scholarships on July 8 as they host a camp on Wildcat Field.

The day will consist of some individual drills, a forty-yard dash, an opportunity to go one-on-one and plenty more.

You must be 13-18 years old to participate, and there is a $50 fee. It can be paid online at Wildcatshowcase.com or at the gate.

The game is set to start at 10 a.m.

