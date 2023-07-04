LCU Wildcats will host football camp for youth July 8
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats are ready to hand out some more scholarships on July 8 as they host a camp on Wildcat Field.
The day will consist of some individual drills, a forty-yard dash, an opportunity to go one-on-one and plenty more.
You must be 13-18 years old to participate, and there is a $50 fee. It can be paid online at Wildcatshowcase.com or at the gate.
The game is set to start at 10 a.m.
This SATURDAY!! Sign up and come get better with us. https://t.co/EQQLPcZP1j— LCU Football (@LCU_ftball) May 22, 2023
