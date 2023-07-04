Which LSU prospect will drop to Washington Nationals at pick 2 in MLB Draft?

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - LSU’s 2023 national championship roster is sure to produce plenty of major league baseball talent.

In fact, the Tigers may produce the top two picks in the upcoming MLB Draft. Many experts have touted Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews to be the two best collegiate prospects in this year’s draft.

While many baseball insiders believe Crews will be the number one overall pick, a new mock draft by Perfect Game has the Pittsburgh Pirates going in a different direction and not selecting either LSU prospect. To view the mock draft, click here.

Perfect Game predicts that the Pirates may select Max Clark, an outfielder from Franklin High School. If the Pirates do not go with a college prospect, it opens the doors for the Washington Nationals sitting at No. 2 overall to have their options when it comes to which LSU player they will draft.

KALB caught up with Ryan Clary, the host of the Locked on Nationals podcast, to get his take on what the Nationals are thinking as the MLB Draft inches closer.

