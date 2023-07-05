The Alexandria Housing Authority is adding value to its residents’ experience

The Alexandria Housing Authority is now offering residents more services.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Housing Authority is enhancing its resident experience by offering diverse programs.

Right now, they are offering two valuable resources: legal clinics and credit seminars.

These initiatives aim to empower residents by providing them with crucial knowledge and support. But the AHA’s dedication does not stop there. Starting Thursday, July 6, they will partner with the United Way of Central Louisiana to build a reading library and a sharing closet, which will serve its residents, as well as others in the area.

Megan Joiner, with the housing authority said these efforts create a supportive and vibrant community for all.

“Once we get you in here, we want to help you succeed,” said Joiner. “We want to see you self-sufficient; we want to see you become a homeowner and we want to see you build better relationships with your family and your children. We put a lot of effort, we put a lot of resources in, to make sure that not only are these resources available but they’re also easily accessible.”

For a list of everything the Alexandria Housing Authority has coming up, click here.

