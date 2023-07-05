Angler sets world record after reeling in 12-pound largemouth bass

Angler Lea Anne Powell officially broke the world record for the biggest largemouth bass ever...
Angler Lea Anne Powell officially broke the world record for the biggest largemouth bass ever caught in her line class.(International Game Fish Association)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINT ROCK, Texas (Gray News) - An angler in Texas has set a new world record thanks to her latest catch.

According to the International Game Fish Association, Lea Anne Powell became a world record holder after reeling in a huge largemouth bass out of O.H. Ivie Lake in Texas.

The association verified Powell’s catch as a 12-pound largemouth bass, setting the record for the biggest largemouth bass ever caught in her line class.

Powell was fishing with Capt. Dalton Smith when the record fish was caught.

According to the association, Powell’s fish tops the previous record by nearly 3 pounds.

Officials said the lake is known for producing bass exceeding the coveted 10-pound mark.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta High School supporters shed tears outside the Winn Parish School Board office after...
Winn Parish School Board members vote to close Atlanta High School
APD: Zorriah Jones has been located
Alexandria Police Department
Only two candidates apply for Alexandria Police Chief position
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
4 dead, at least 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood
Excitement and patriotic spirit filled the air over at Buhlow Lake.
‘Fireworks Over Buhlow’ light up the Pineville sky for the 18th year

Latest News

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly...
1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Suspect, 40, arraigned on murder charges in Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 5
Reginald Robertson
Inmate sought after not returning from work release, officials say
The Alexandria Housing Authority is now offering residents more services.
The Alexandria Housing Authority is adding value to its residents’ experience