APD asking for help in finding missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Jamya Welch.

Jamya is described as a 15-year-old Black female, about 5′2″ tall and weighs about 110 lbs. She was last seen on July 2 in the 3rd Street and John Thomas Street area in Alexandria.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact APD at 318-441-6416, or APD dispatch at 318-441-6559 or Detective Simmons at 318-441-6435.

