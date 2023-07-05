Boyce family earns ‘Young Farmers and Ranchers’ award

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - Robert and Rachel Duncan received the Young Farmer and Ranchers Achievement Award at the Louisiana Farm Bureau Convention in June.

Their land has been home to the Duncans for over 70 years. Now, after many attempts to win the award, the Duncans can relieve that weight off of their shoulders.

“We don’t have to worry about trying to keep up with it all and do it all again next year, but at the same time, it’s just a little bit of pride,” Robert said. “Just to say we accomplished it, and we did it, and we worked at it, and we finally got it.”

While Robert and Rachel run the farm, the Duncan children also help out in the process and play a part in feeding the cattle.

“Every afternoon when I get home, they ask me if I already fed and, a lot of days I’ll pick them up and bring them back and we’ll feed in the afternoons,” Robert said. “When they don’t get to feed, they kinda get mad at me. So, they like seeing the cows and feeding and helping.”

The Duncans will now represent Louisiana Farm Bureau at the American Farm Bureau Convention in January. Avery Davidson, communications director for Louisiana Farm Bureau, appreciates the success of the family in achieving this award.

“They’re really good farmers,” Davidson said. “They grow soybeans on their farm in Boyce, they also raise cattle, [and] they have three girls who are young and learning how to deal with everything on the farm as well. Rachel, on the side, has a flower business, and that sort of came about because of their involvement in the Young Farmers and Ranchers program.”

Davidson said with the help of the program, Rachel’s flower business took off. So much so that it was making more money off flower sales than the soybeans were.

“Her little quarter-acre of flowers made more money than eight acres of soybeans,” Davison said. “It was very significant how much money the cut flowers made compared to what they made off the soybeans.”

With the Duncans’ leadership, Davidson and the Louisiana Farm Bureau honored their success through this award.

“Bringing about new leaders, new people who are taking the lead in agriculture is very important, and this is one of the ways that we show our appreciation for not just the work they do on the farm, but the work they do in Farm Bureau to advocate for agriculture,” Davidson said.

