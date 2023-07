LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Vernon Parish officials have issued a parish-wide burn ban due to dry conditions.

Private and open burning are prohibited until further notice.

PARISH WIDE BURN BAN WHEREAS, the Vernon Parish is presently faced with extremely dry conditions; WHEREAS, there is a... Posted by Vernon Parish Police Jury on Wednesday, July 5, 2023

