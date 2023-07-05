DEA, FTC issue warning about ‘edibles’ made with THC packaged as snacks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent cease and desist letters to six companies currently marketing edible products containing Delta-8 THC in packaging identical to snacks children eat, officials said.

Some of those snacks include Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, and Nerds candy.

“Marketing edible THC products that can be easily mistaken by children for regular foods is reckless and illegal,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Companies must ensure that their products are marketed safely and responsibly, especially when it comes to protecting the well-being of children.”

The agencies sent letters to the following companies:

According to the letters, after reviewing online marketing for Delta-8 THC products sold by the six companies, the FTC has determined that their advertising may violate Section 5 of the FTC Act, which prohibits unfair or deceptive acts in or affecting commerce, including practices that present unwarranted health or safety risks.

The letters said that preventing practices that present such risks, particularly to children, is one of the Commission’s highest priorities, and that imitating non-THC-containing food products that children consume is misleading.

The FTC has asked each company to contact agency staff within 15 days to detail the specific actions it has taken to address the Commission’s concerns, officials added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.