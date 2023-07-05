Inmate sought after not returning from work release, officials say

Reginald Robertson
Reginald Robertson(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for a Louisiana Department of Corrections work release inmate who left from his job site and did not return, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the inmate as Reginald Robertson, 56. They said he was assigned by the DOC to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison work release facility.

Reginald Robertson
Reginald Robertson(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Arrest records show Robertson was serving time after being arrested on multiple burglary and theft charges.

Anyone with information about where Robertson is should contact law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta High School supporters shed tears outside the Winn Parish School Board office after...
Winn Parish School Board members vote to close Atlanta High School
APD: Zorriah Jones has been located
Alexandria Police Department
Only two candidates apply for Alexandria Police Chief position
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
4 dead, at least 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood
Excitement and patriotic spirit filled the air over at Buhlow Lake.
‘Fireworks Over Buhlow’ light up the Pineville sky for the 18th year

Latest News

The Alexandria Housing Authority is now offering residents more services.
The Alexandria Housing Authority is adding value to its residents’ experience
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
At least 4 dead, 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood
Alexandria Police Department
UPDATE: Jamya Welch has been found
Timothy R. Billiot
Search underway for escaped inmate in stolen truck