Rapides Parish Fire District 15 maintains Class 2 rating

(Courtesy of Rapides Parish Fire District 15)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. - Rapides Parish Fire District 15, which covers the Taylor Hill, Lena and Sharp area, has maintained its Class 2 rating from the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana.

(Courtesy of Rapides Parish Fire District 15)

Fire District 15 includes Northwood High School, Boise Cascade, the Brame Energy Center (CLECO), miles of Interstate, natural gas pipelines, waterways and hundreds of residential structures. RPFD 15 serves as an all-hazards response agency, providing emergency medical services, vehicle extrication, hazardous materials response and firefighting.

(Courtesy of Rapides Parish Fire District 15)

PIAL grades departments in areas from communications, to water supply and fire department considerations such as staffing, response times, training and equipment. Scores range from a Class 1 being the highest award to a Class 10. RPFD 15 is one of the very few rural districts to achieve the Class 2 ranking in the State of Louisiana.

(Courtesy of Rapides Parish Fire District 15)

A team effort from the firefighters, the board of directors, the Rapides Parish Police Jury and the community made this possible, and RPFD 15 looks forward to maintaining this high level of service to its community for years to come.

(Courtesy of Rapides Parish Fire District 15)

