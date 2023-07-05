RPSO: 45 suspects arrested in multijurisdictional roundup operation
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, 45 people were arrested last week in a multijurisdictional roundup operation where methamphetamine and firearms were seized.
On June 29, agents from the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole from around the state joined RADE agents, deputies with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Pineville City Marshals Office and officers with the Alexandria and Pineville Police Departments as well as troopers with the Louisiana State Police, in an effort to reduce the number of active Probation and Parole warrants in Rapides Parish.
The mission had an emphasis on people currently being supervised by Probation and Parole and had active arrest warrants for failing to comply with the terms of their status.
RPSO said that 45 people in total were arrested in this operation, with 32 being Probation and Parle warrant cases closed by arrest and 15 others for local arrest warrants, weapons violations and drug charges. Over 14 pounds of meth were seized, eight firearms were recovered and over $8,600 was seized from illegal drug sales.
The arrests were made in Alexandria, Ball, Boyce, Cheneyville, Deville, Hineston, Lecompte, Pineville and Woodworth areas.
Below is a list of the suspects and their charges:
- Marvin Pride: probation violation
- Deandre McQuard: probation violation/Louisiana fugitive
- Luella Kirkwood: probation violation
- David Downs: probation violation
- Brenda Steele: contempt of court
- Herlandis Johnson: contempt of court/Louisiana fugitive (six counts)
- Mathew Whitley: contempt of court
- Sabrina Coker: contempt of court
- Craig Bell: contempt of court and three counts of possession of CDS I, possession of a firearm by a felon (three counts), drug paraphernalia and firearm with narcotics
- Robbie Mullins: probation violation and possession of CDS II
- Tabitha McKee: probation violation
- Travis Quattlebaum: probation violation
- Douglas Silva: probation violation
- David Tabor: firearm by a felon and drug paraphernalia
- Eric Elmer: probation violation
- Kentrell Carter: probation violation
- Jasper Hawkins: probation violation
- Andre Ford: probation violation, possession of CDS I and felon with a firearm
- Edward White: probation violation
- Wilis White: probation violation
- Mark Henagan: probation violation
- Thomas Hicks: Louisiana fugitive
- Cassandra Nugent: probation violation
- Michael Wolf: parole violation
- Sean Bennett: probation violation and possession of CDS I and CDS II
- Chad Peary: probation violation and possession of CDS I and CDS II
- Timothy McDowell: parole violation and possession of CDS II
- Jennifer McComic: probation violation
- Shania Powers: probation violation
- Dakota Hudspeth: probation violation
- Marvin Miller: probation violation
- Todd Phillips: probation violation
- Kimberly Goodman: probation violation
- Barbara Edwards: probation violation
- Desmond Jordan: parole violation, CDS II with intent and CDS I with intent and firearm by a felon, felon with narcotics
- Jartavis McCree: contempt f court and aggravated resisting
- Brandie Branton: possession of CDS I and CDS II
- Alton Coke: possession of CDS I and CDS II
- Troymond Wilson: probation violation and possession of CDS I and CDS II
- Charles Pelum: probation violation
- Tyler Marshall: probation violation
- Casey Strother: possession of a stolen firearm
- Wendy Davis: Louisiana fugitive
- Ricky Roland: contempt non-support
- Artimase Lee: probation violation
