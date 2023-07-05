RPSO: 45 suspects arrested in multijurisdictional roundup operation

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, 45 people were arrested last week in a multijurisdictional roundup operation where methamphetamine and firearms were seized.

On June 29, agents from the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole from around the state joined RADE agents, deputies with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Pineville City Marshals Office and officers with the Alexandria and Pineville Police Departments as well as troopers with the Louisiana State Police, in an effort to reduce the number of active Probation and Parole warrants in Rapides Parish.

The mission had an emphasis on people currently being supervised by Probation and Parole and had active arrest warrants for failing to comply with the terms of their status.

RPSO said that 45 people in total were arrested in this operation, with 32 being Probation and Parle warrant cases closed by arrest and 15 others for local arrest warrants, weapons violations and drug charges. Over 14 pounds of meth were seized, eight firearms were recovered and over $8,600 was seized from illegal drug sales.

(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

The arrests were made in Alexandria, Ball, Boyce, Cheneyville, Deville, Hineston, Lecompte, Pineville and Woodworth areas.

Below is a list of the suspects and their charges:

Marvin Pride: probation violation

Deandre McQuard: probation violation/Louisiana fugitive

Luella Kirkwood: probation violation

David Downs: probation violation

Brenda Steele: contempt of court

Herlandis Johnson: contempt of court/Louisiana fugitive (six counts)

Mathew Whitley: contempt of court

Sabrina Coker: contempt of court

Craig Bell: contempt of court and three counts of possession of CDS I, possession of a firearm by a felon (three counts), drug paraphernalia and firearm with narcotics

Robbie Mullins: probation violation and possession of CDS II

Tabitha McKee: probation violation

Travis Quattlebaum: probation violation

Douglas Silva: probation violation

David Tabor: firearm by a felon and drug paraphernalia

Eric Elmer: probation violation

Kentrell Carter: probation violation

Jasper Hawkins: probation violation

Andre Ford: probation violation, possession of CDS I and felon with a firearm

Edward White: probation violation

Wilis White: probation violation

Mark Henagan: probation violation

Thomas Hicks: Louisiana fugitive

Cassandra Nugent: probation violation

Michael Wolf: parole violation

Sean Bennett: probation violation and possession of CDS I and CDS II

Chad Peary: probation violation and possession of CDS I and CDS II

Timothy McDowell: parole violation and possession of CDS II

Jennifer McComic: probation violation

Shania Powers: probation violation

Dakota Hudspeth: probation violation

Marvin Miller: probation violation

Todd Phillips: probation violation

Kimberly Goodman: probation violation

Barbara Edwards: probation violation

Desmond Jordan: parole violation, CDS II with intent and CDS I with intent and firearm by a felon, felon with narcotics

Jartavis McCree: contempt f court and aggravated resisting

Brandie Branton: possession of CDS I and CDS II

Alton Coke: possession of CDS I and CDS II

Troymond Wilson: probation violation and possession of CDS I and CDS II

Charles Pelum: probation violation

Tyler Marshall: probation violation

Casey Strother: possession of a stolen firearm

Wendy Davis: Louisiana fugitive

Ricky Roland: contempt non-support

Artimase Lee: probation violation

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.