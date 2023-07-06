3-year-old dies after wandering away from playground, found facedown in lake

Nebraska authorities say a 3-year-old child has died after falling into a lake. (Source: WOWT)
By WOWT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Police in Nebraska say a child who wandered away from her family and fell into a lake over the holiday weekend has died.

According to the Omaha Police Department, a 3-year-old girl was reported missing last Saturday after she walked away from her father while they were at a park playground.

Officers said they were called by the girl’s father about her going missing before the mother ended up finding the child facedown in Lake Zorinsky.

The department said a person was performing CPR on the girl when officers arrived at the lake. They took over lifesaving measures until medics arrived.

The 3-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital but later died.

Omaha police did not immediately identify the family involved.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO: 45 suspects arrested in multijurisdictional roundup operation
The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is retrofitting the Garan building, which will house textile production...
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe to build manufacturing site with help of federal grant
Alexandria Police Department
UPDATE: Jamya Welch has been found
Timothy R. Billiot
Inmate in custody after escaping in stolen truck, deputies say
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
At least 4 dead, 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood

Latest News

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes users to Threads.
What to know about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival
How Supreme Court decisions will help determine if House flips blue in 2024
How Supreme Court decisions will help determine if House flips blue in 2024
FILE - The Rikers Island jail complex stands with the Manhattan skyline in the background on...
New York City’s Rikers Island, facing possible federal takeover, found violating safety standards
How Supreme Court decisions will help determine if House flips blue in 2024
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads: report