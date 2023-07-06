APD asking for help in finding missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Elijah Frank.

Elijah is described as a 17-year-old Black male, about 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 lbs. He was last seen in the area of Rapides Avenue in Alexandria.

If you have any information on Elijah’s whereabouts, please contact APD at 318-441-6416, APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559 or Detective Simmons at 318-441-6435.

