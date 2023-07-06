Blue Bell debuts ‘monster’ new flavor for National Ice Cream Month

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(KALB) - Blue Bell has released a new ice cream flavor just in time for National Ice Cream Month: Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream!

The flavor base is vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, lots of peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and even dark chocolate chunks.

“If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces,” said Blue Bell Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm. “And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”

You can find Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream in both the half-gallon and pint-size options, starting June 6.

Blue Bell also recently introduced other new flavors, including Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream and Java Jolt Ice Cream.

