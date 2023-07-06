Courville removes his name from Allen superintendent vote

Allen Parish Superintendent
Allen Parish Superintendent
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - One of the two candidates in the drawn-out deadlock for the role of Allen Parish superintendent has removed his name from the ballot today.

Kenney Courville, who currently serves the Allen Parish School Board as Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance, Transportation, and Special Services, announced he was taking himself out of the running because he did not believe the issue surrounding the deadlock would resolve any time soon.

The school board has been deadlocked for nearly two months between candidates Brad Soileau and Kenney Courville. The eight-member panel has voted seven times with each vote ending in a 4-4 tie.

They have discussed the possibility of an interim superintendent due to their repeated deadlocks, and the current superintendent Kent Reed extended his contract as the school board panel could not come to an agreement.

Courville said he believes removing himself from the vote can allow for the school system to focus on the children’s education, which he said is what is truly important.

The following is Courville’s full statement:

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO: 45 suspects arrested in multijurisdictional roundup operation
The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is retrofitting the Garan building, which will house textile production...
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe to build manufacturing site with help of federal grant
Timothy R. Billiot
Inmate in custody after escaping in stolen truck, deputies say
Alexandria Police Department
UPDATE: Jamya Welch has been found
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
At least 4 dead, 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood

Latest News

A $13.9 million broadband expansion project will soon be underway in Avoyelles Parish, the...
Louisiana’s largest GUMBO grant project underway in Avoyelles Parish
Louisiana’s largest GUMBO grant project underway in Avoyelles Parish
Pineville PD: Man sought for questioning on theft
Rose Marie Taylor
Louisiana State Police investigating case of in-custody death in Rapides Parish
Louisiana State Police investigating case of in-custody death at DC-1