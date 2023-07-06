Courville removes his name from Allen superintendent vote
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - One of the two candidates in the drawn-out deadlock for the role of Allen Parish superintendent has removed his name from the ballot today.
Kenney Courville, who currently serves the Allen Parish School Board as Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance, Transportation, and Special Services, announced he was taking himself out of the running because he did not believe the issue surrounding the deadlock would resolve any time soon.
The school board has been deadlocked for nearly two months between candidates Brad Soileau and Kenney Courville. The eight-member panel has voted seven times with each vote ending in a 4-4 tie.
They have discussed the possibility of an interim superintendent due to their repeated deadlocks, and the current superintendent Kent Reed extended his contract as the school board panel could not come to an agreement.
Courville said he believes removing himself from the vote can allow for the school system to focus on the children’s education, which he said is what is truly important.
The following is Courville’s full statement:
