Courville removes his name from Allen superintendent vote

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - One of the two candidates in the drawn-out deadlock for the role of Allen Parish superintendent has removed his name from the ballot today.

Kenney Courville, who currently serves the Allen Parish School Board as Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance, Transportation, and Special Services, announced he was taking himself out of the running because he did not believe the issue surrounding the deadlock would resolve any time soon.

The school board has been deadlocked for nearly two months between candidates Brad Soileau and Kenney Courville. The eight-member panel has voted seven times with each vote ending in a 4-4 tie.

They have discussed the possibility of an interim superintendent due to their repeated deadlocks, and the current superintendent Kent Reed extended his contract as the school board panel could not come to an agreement.

Courville said he believes removing himself from the vote can allow for the school system to focus on the children’s education, which he said is what is truly important.

The following is Courville’s full statement:

I have proudly and loyally served the Allen Parish school system for 25 years as a Teacher, Coach, Administrator, and Supervisor. For the past two months our School Board has been locked in a tie regarding the next Superintendent of Schools. As time has progressed, this issue has created a division within our parish, which has continued to grow and I do not believe will resolve itself any time soon, but will only get worse. I do not feel that this is what is best for our students or employees, especially in this crucial time before the start of a new school year. Because of this, I have decided to remove my name for consideration for Superintendent of Schools for Allen Parish. I will continue to serve the parish in the best way that I can, and will do everything in my power to help bring our parish together in order for our school system to focus on what is truly important, the education of children. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me in this endeavor and ask that they help to continue to move our district forward.

