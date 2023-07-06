Fire chief says 2 firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 5,000 cars

A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New...
A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New Jersey.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two firefighters were killed battling a blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside a cargo ship carrying 5,000 cars at a New Jersey port Wednesday night, Newark’s fire chief said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a cargo ship at Port Newark around 9:30 p.m. and found the fire involving five to seven vehicles on the 10th floor. The blaze quickly extended to the 11th and 12th floors, Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said at a news conference. Firefighters tried to extinguish the fire, but they were pushed back by the intense heat and two firefighters were lost, he said.

Firefighters weren’t initially able to find their colleagues, and outside rescue companies from around the state were called in. They were found and removed from the structure, but unfortunately they lost their lives, Jackson said.

“We lost two firefighters today,” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at the scene. “A tragedy for us in the city of Newark and tragic for all firefighters who know what it means to go in a burning structure in a danger that you are going to have to experience when you do so.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO: 45 suspects arrested in multijurisdictional roundup operation
Alexandria Police Department
UPDATE: Jamya Welch has been found
Timothy R. Billiot
Inmate in custody after escaping in stolen truck, deputies say
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
At least 4 dead, 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood
The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is retrofitting the Garan building, which will house textile production...
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe to build manufacturing site with help of federal grant

Latest News

The Metropolitan Police Force described it as a “serious collision.”
Car crashes into school in Wimbledon, England
Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing.
A long-unidentified murder victim in Canada was a Tennessee spa owner who went to Montreal in 1975
Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing.
DNA technology identifies body of woman found in 1975
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays