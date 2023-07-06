Former Demon skipper Wells named to ABCA Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Jim Wells helped make Northwestern State baseball synonymous with winning.

Wells set the foundation for the Demons’ unbridled success in the 1990s, leading Northwestern State to three Southland Conference championships in his five seasons at the helm of the program from 1990-94 before ushering in similar results at the University of Alabama.

Wells’ gaudy winning percentage and postseason triumphs led him to a place in the American Baseball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame Class of 2024, which was announced Wednesday. The 10-member class will be inducted officially on Jan. 5, 2024, at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas.

The ABCA honor is the second such nod to Wells’ standout coaching credentials, joining his 2005 N-Club Hall of Fame induction.

“I don’t really think about the different Hall of Fames and those type of things,” Wells said. “It makes me think back to my time at Northwestern and coaching high school and junior high. It brings back good memories of times of when I did that for a living, to the good times at Alabama and Northwestern of course. I just feel blessed I got (the NSU) job. It was such a great place. I have a cabin there now and still come to Natchitoches from time to time.”

A Northwestern State graduate, Wells returned to his alma mater in 1990 and sparked a 17-win improvement, taking the Demons from a 21-28-1 mark to a 38-13 record and a fifth-place finish in the Southland Conference.

A year later, the Demons put together the first of Wells’ three 40-win seasons in Natchitoches, going 40-21 and claiming the first of their nine Southland Conference regular-season titles while earning an at-large berth in the NCAA Regionals.

Two seasons later, the Demons notched the first of two straight SLC titles, going 40-14. The 1994 season proved to be Wells best in a Demon uniform as NSU won a school-record 45 games, captured their second straight league title and defeated Illinois State, 8-2, for the first NCAA Tournament victory in program history. A three-time Southland Conference Coach of the Year and the LSWA All-Louisiana Coach of the Year in 1994, Wells’ No. 17 is one of NSU baseball’s five retired numbers.

Wells compiled a 192-89 record in his five seasons as the Demon skipper. His .683 winning percentage is the best in program history and his 192 wins place him fourth on NSU’s all-time list.

Following the 1994 season, Wells went to Alabama where he coached for 15 seasons and led the Crimson Tide to the 1996 College World Series championship game. Wells took the Tide to a pair of SEC regular-season titles, six SEC Tournament crowns and earned two SEC Coach of the Year honors (1996, 2002). He retired as Alabama’s all-time leader in wins (625) and produced a .656 winning percentage (625-322) in Tuscaloosa.

In 1997, Baseball America named Wells its National Coach of the Year.

Wells’ impact on both the NSU and Alabama program helped make Northwestern State a cradle of SEC coaches as Wells’ successors Dave Van Horn (Arkansas), John Cohen (Kentucky, Mississippi State) and Mitch Gaspard (Alabama) all helmed SEC programs following head coaching stints at NSU.

He is joined in the 2024 Hall of Fame class by current Virginia coach Brian O’Connor, West Virginia State’s Cal Bailey, Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall, Nova (Florida) High School’s Pat McQuaid, Miami’s Jim Morris, The College of Wooster’s Tim Pettorini, Wisconsin-Whitewater’s John Vodenlich, Chelsea (Michigan) High School’s Wayne Welton and LSU-Eunice’s Jeff Willis.

