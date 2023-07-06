Should Paul Skenes receive Shohei Ohtani treatment in MLB?

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - America’s Ace Paul Skenes struck fear into just about every batter that lined up against him this past season at LSU.

In his only season in Baton Rouge, Skenes went 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA. Skenes also struck out an SEC record 209 batters in just under 123 innings of work earning him the Dick Howser Trophy for college baseball’s best player.

However, the same fear he invoked when he stepped on the mound at LSU is the same fear he used to bring to the plate during his time at Air Force. While Jay Johnson and the staff at LSU took away Skenes’ bat to allow him to focus solely on pitching, Skenes was a two-way player during his two years at the Air Force Academy.

In 2022, Skenes was awarded the John Olerud Award as the best two-way player in baseball. In two years at Air Force, Skenes hit .367 with 24 home runs and 85 RBIs.

Skenes has said in interviews throughout the year that he began as a hitter and only started focussing on pitching late in his high school years. However, after taking a year off from stepping up to the plate, will an MLB franchise allow Skenes to be a two-way player?

With Shohei Ohtani putting together another All-Star season with the Los Angeles Angels, it leaves the possibility open for players like Skenes. With the implementation of the designated hitter in both the American League and National League, Skenes could be tried out with the Ohtani treatment as he could DH on days when he is not pitching.

It’s no question that the itch to get back in the batter’s box is still there for Skenes in the big leagues, the only question still in the air is will a MLB franchise scratch it?

