‘Summer of Service Youth Project’ hosted by AHA, United Way of Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Housing Authority (AHA) teamed up with United Way of Central Louisiana to create the ‘Summer of Service Youth Project’ held at Harmony Village on June 6.

This is part of a string of service projects with the United Way during June and July. These community-based service initiatives allow students to interact with individuals in their community for a few hours while also learning the value of helping others in need.

“Whenever we had our initial meeting for planning out the summer, they let us know about ‘Summer of Service’ because we have these great community rooms here, and we wanted to start using them more and utilizing them more to provide more opportunities to our residents,” said Megan Joiner, resident services coordinator for Alexandria Housing Authority. “We thought it would be a great way to use our partnership to get the kids involved and to make sure they are contributing to the community.”

We asked two kids what their favorite part of the project is.

“Probably helping,” one kid replied.

“Um, gift bags and being able to go outside,” the other said.

Organizers said the number of kids and the interaction from those kids is great to see.

“This one was a really good turnout,” said Jennifer Edwards, education coordinator for United Way of Central Louisiana. “We have another one tomorrow [June 8] at Royal Ridge, which is going to be a fun day with water slides and stuff, and then a community pickup afterward.”

For one organizer, it is what gets her out of bed in the morning.

“Oh, it’s the coolest thing ever, it’s the best part of my job,” said Joiner. “I tell everybody that I have the best job at AHA. We get to spend time outside having fun and really pouring into the future of our community, so it’s the best job.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.