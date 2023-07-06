Tired of Twitter? Follow KALB on Threads!

Find KALB on Threads!
Find KALB on Threads!(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If your social media feed is flooded with posts about the newest social media platform, Threads, you aren’t alone! Threads is a new app built by the Instagram team that looks and feels like a combination of Instagram and Twitter.

Learn more about Threads by CLICKING HERE.

You can follow KALB on Threads by searching for @kalbtv after you download the app on your phone or tablet. Scan the QR code in the image above to find us!

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO: 45 suspects arrested in multijurisdictional roundup operation
The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is retrofitting the Garan building, which will house textile production...
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe to build manufacturing site with help of federal grant
Alexandria Police Department
UPDATE: Jamya Welch has been found
Timothy R. Billiot
Inmate in custody after escaping in stolen truck, deputies say
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
At least 4 dead, 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood

Latest News

Timothy R. Billiot
Inmate in custody after escaping in stolen truck, deputies say
Monster Cookie Dough
Blue Bell debuts ‘monster’ new flavor for National Ice Cream Month
Reginald Robertson
Work release inmate recaptured after leaving job site
The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is retrofitting the Garan building, which will house textile production...
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe to build manufacturing site with help of federal grant