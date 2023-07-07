APD warns of utility refund scam

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has received reports of a scam that is circulating the Alexandria area.

A fraudulent city phone number and caller ID is calling individuals to inform them that the city has overcharged them for utilities. The scammer offers a refund if the victim provides their bank routing and account number.

DO NOT provide any personal information to someone claiming to be a city employee as an employee of the City of Alexandria will never ask for this information over the phone. For customers that are owed a refund from the City of Alexandria, a check will be issued.

If you have any questions or information about this, please call the City of Alexandria or APD.

