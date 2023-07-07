Bayview Yacht Club changing ownership after nearly 30 years

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Bayview Yacht Club, a popular bar in Alexandria that has been the center of multiple police investigations recently, will be changing ownership.

Shy Tyler, the owner of Bootlegger’s Bar, located just a block away from Bayview, announced on social media that she will be taking over at the beginning of next month. Bayview’s current owner, Bob Mahfouz, has owned the bar since 1995 but is now handing the keys over to Tyler.

News Channel 5 has reported on a series of incidents occurring at the Bayview over the last year, including this past May when a 17-year-old was injured after a shooting outside of the bar. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control investigated the bar following the shooting but cleared the business after confirming that the minor was not inside.

In a statement on Facebook about the ownership change, Tyler wrote in part, “In any business, there are good and bad seasons, but knowing what to do in a bad season, even if that means stepping down, again says a lot about the ownership. I want to thank Mr. Bob for all the great memories and for trusting me to take over the legacy.”

Tyler added that the bar will remain the Bayview and will be getting a minor facelift.

