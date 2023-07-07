Bulletproof vests donated to Turkey Creek PD

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Officers with the Turkey Creek Police Department stopped by Giles Automotive Group in downtown Alexandria to accept the donation of six bulletproof vests.

Giles Automotive has provided over 150 bulletproof vests to local police enforcement units around Louisiana since 2016. The goal is to help police departments in south and central Louisiana who cannot afford the vests. This life-saving contribution will give Turkey Creek police officers in the line of duty critical personal protection.

For Turkey Creek PD, this generous gift means a lot to the community.

“Whenever I found out that Mr. Giles was going to donate the vests to us, we all got very excited, and it’s just a really amazing gift,” said Brittany Guillory, TCPD police chief.

Guillory believes this gift will help tremendously for the village.

“It’s very significant,” said Guillory. “It means that each one of my guys will have a vest on now, and we don’t have to worry about the ones that don’t have it.”

Each vest can cost up to $1,000, an expense TCPD is now thankful to not have to figure out how to pay for.

“Just funding-wise, you know, it’s one less thing that we have to worry about,” Guillory said.

Giles Automotive Group has sent 152 vests to local law enforcement around south and central Louisiana, all in hopes that it will one day save a life.

“I know that probably one day, I’m going to get a call from one of these agencies telling me that one of their officers was shot at and hit and that he’s alive today because of the body armor we donated,” said Bob Giles, chairman of Giles Automotive Group.

