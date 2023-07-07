CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits grain elevator; 8 people sent to hospital

Officials said eight people were sent to the hospital. (KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHELBY, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A lightning strike at a grain elevator in Nebraska sent eight people to the hospital Friday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the Central Valley Ag elevator in Shelby, located about 20 miles south of Columbus, around 8:15 a.m. The sheriff’s office said it appears lightning hit an elevator and injured nearby workers.

Eight employees for McPherson Concrete were there building a new elevator and were injured.

All eight were transported to the hospital in Osceola. Their injuries were not serious, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

