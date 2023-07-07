Cenla student heading to Dallas to participate in national STEM program

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is an incredible story of ambition and achievement showcasing the remarkable potential of our youth. A fifth grader from Alexandria has been selected to participate in a national leadership forum.

Jace, a 10-year-old dynamo from Alexandria, has been chosen to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum, Pathways to STEM, a prestigious program that nurtures the next generation of scientific innovators, helping them to discover their passions and prepare for a future in STEM.

“Super excited, I think it’s a big opportunity for me,” said Jace.

He may be a bit bashful and short on words, but he is not short on accomplishments. With a 4.0 GPA, he consistently excels academically, even earning a perfect score on one of his LEAP exams and his excellence extends beyond the classroom and onto the soccer field.

“At this point, I’m never shocked, I’m just looking for what’s next with Jace,” explains his dad, Jarvis Fountaine.

Jace’s parents could not be prouder of his achievements and the opportunities that lie ahead, but they want his experience to serve as a testament to others.

“I’ve had to learn to let him connect to different people, let him learn different things because there is only so much his mother and I can give him,” said his dad. “So, I would just encourage others to think outside the box.”

“This is a 10-year-old child that is saying I can,” said his mom, Stacee Fountaine. “That’s the message we want to get out there. There are other people, especially in our community, that need to see that you can, and that’s what he’s showing them.”

Jace is getting the opportunity to develop his skills at the leadership forum that he will undoubtedly put to good use down the line, a good sign for our future here in Central Louisiana.

