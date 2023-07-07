Home fully engulfed in early morning fire in Natchitoches Parish

Fire in Natchitoches Parish
Fire in Natchitoches Parish(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLARENCE, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Fire Protection District 3 and District 9, responded around 2:59 a.m., to reports of a structure fire in the 300 block of Hwy 1225, south of Hwy 6 in Clarence.

Units arrived on the scene and found the structure fully engulfed. No one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Six fire units, including an aerial unit from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #9, battled the blaze. According to NPFD #3 Chief Sammy Ragan, the home was a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

A portion of Hwy. 1225 was closed off by deputies during the fire.

