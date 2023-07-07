Louisiana State Police investigating case of in-custody death at DC-1

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have confirmed that they are investigating the in-custody death of a Rapides Parish inmate who died in a hospital apparently following an interaction with the Alexandria Police Department.

LSP shared that the case was referred to them back on April 26 by Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood and APD’s interim police chief, Chad Gremillion.

We first told you about this case in May when we learned of a federal civil lawsuit that was filed by the mother of Rose Marie Taylor, who died on May 30, 2022. Taylor’s mother retained Attorney Jermaine Harris. And, the lawsuit is against three APD officers, the City of Alexandria, and Sheriff Mark Wood.

The lawsuit claims that on May 17, 2022, Taylor was in her vehicle in the parking lot of the Siegel Select Hotel on MacArthur Drive talking to her girlfriend, who was standing outside and was a guest at the hotel. The lawsuit claims that two APD officers, Brian Frost and Matthew Frost, arrived separately, approached Taylor, asked her for an ID and asked her to step out of the vehicle. Apparently, a struggle ensued, and Taylor was handcuffed.

The lawsuit alleges that what transpired next involved Taylor being pushed on the hood and ending up at the jail, reportedly for a loitering claim. While at the jail, Taylor asked to go to the hospital and was eventually taken by a third responding officer, Alexander Helminger, who is also named in the lawsuit. But there is an allegation that APD signed a written refusal that Taylor did not want to be treated.

Two days later she was found unresponsive in her cell. Initially, according to the lawsuit, it was believed that Taylor overdosed in the jail and Narcan was administered. After she died in the hospital, an autopsy revealed she had an adrenal hematoma and blunt force injuries.

A pathologist called it a “homicide.”

So far, only Sheriff Wood has submitted a response to the lawsuit in which he largely denied the allegations made. The family’s attorney said he is pleased that state police are taking a look at the case, as is Taylor’s uncle, who spoke to us on Thursday, June 6.

“State police have a broader view,” said Harris. “They’ll be able to go in and access things that we were not able to access. We’re hopeful that they will cast a wider net and that they are able to look at it through the perspective of the arrest and also from the perspective of her treatment and medical treatment at Rapides Parish DC-1.”

“The way we were treated was egregious,” said Robert Jordan, the victim’s uncle. “It really was, nobody reached out to my sister or the family to say we are sorry for your loss, or we are going to investigate. We really had to push Wood to open up an investigation with LSP. We went to every law enforcement agency at that time and basically none of them did anything until now. Now that it’s gaining traction, it shouldn’t take this much fighting and pushing for them to investigate to find out who, what, when and where caused my niece’s death, simple as that.”

As far as the federal lawsuit is concerned, it is unknown if that matter would be “stayed” pending the results of the state police investigation. Sheriff Wood is represented by Brad Calvit and Eli Meaux. APD officers Matthew Frost, Brian Frost and Alexander Helminger are represented by Misty Shannon Antoon.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.