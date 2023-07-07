Louisiana’s largest GUMBO grant project underway in Avoyelles Parish

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A $13.9 million broadband expansion project will soon be underway in Avoyelles Parish, as officials broke ground on the effort Thursday, July 6.

The project is one of hundreds in the state rolling out due to Louisiana’s GUMBO Grant Program, a statewide effort to connect all of Louisiana to reliable, high-speed internet.

“There is no state in the nation doing better than Louisiana on broadband expansion,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards to a crowded Cecil J. Picard Educational and Recreational Center. “Not a single one.”

In phase one of the GUMBO grant program, SwftyFiber was awarded $6,071,000 to connect 10,000 people in Avoyelles Parish. The total projected cost of the project is $13,931,500.

”Ten-thousand households in Avoyelles Parish is a big number. We only have about 15,000,” said State Rep. Daryl Deshotel of Marksville, the legislator who spearheaded the creation of the GUMBO Grant Program. “So, that’s a significant amount that’s going to get served in the very near future.”

Avoyelles now joins other rural, Central Louisiana parishes hoping reliable broadband will provide growth and opportunity.

“People can work, can live in Bunkie and work anywhere,” said Brenda Sampson, mayor of Bunkie. “So it’s just important to get those people and be able to help. It will help not only Bunkie, but it will help all the small towns in this area.”

Sampson, who is in her second year as mayor, has been working to grow the town and hopes broadband expansion will help businesses succeed.

While the project will not connect the whole parish yet, the state’s recently awarded $1.35 million in federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act broadband is set to fill in those gaps and close the digital divide.

“I have no doubt as I stand here today, we’re going to be successful at closing the divide, and we’re going to do it well ahead of 2029,” said Edwards.

The federal funds will go toward GUMBO 2.0, which is the next phase of broadband expansion on the state level.

Unlike GUMBO phase one, which allowed companies to select where they would provide service, GUMBO 2.0 will allow the state to tell companies where service is needed.

Though the state was awarded IIJA funds only two weeks ago, officials already submitted a first draft of a plan to put the funds to use last week, well ahead of the six-month deadline and the first state awardee to do so.

“The foundation is in place, the bank has approved the loan, and now it’s time to go build the house,” said Deshotel.

