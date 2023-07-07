Man arrested in Avoyelles Parish on armed robbery charge

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has revealed that a man has been arrested after being sought on warrants from the Mansura Police Department.

APSO said Chadrick James was wanted for the following charges: armed robbery, criminal trespass, aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and resisting an officer.

APSO revealed numerous agencies were involved in the arrest. APSO said James was taken into custody without incident after being located in an attic.

